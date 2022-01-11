Bonucci has a striking message for Chiesa following his devastating injury

Following his devastating Cruciate ligament injury, Italian football as whole came together to support Federico Chiesa.

The Italian is one of the most popular players amongst the fanbases of Juventus and the Italian national team, especially after his great displays on the road towards Euro 2020 glory.

Therefore, messages of support poured down on the former Fiorentina star from all angles. Even Inter offered some encouraging words.

Nevertheless, his Juventus and Italy teammate Leonardo Bonucci was the author of one of the most striking messages.

The veteran defender isn’t one to mess around with some sweetened words. Instead he went with a direct and sincere message, telling his younger teammate exactly what he needs to do.

“Now everyone will tell you that they are with you, that you will come back stronger than before. I just tell you that now it depends on You,” wrote Bonucci on his Instagram account while dropping a picture of himself alongside his injured compatriot.

“You have two paths, one that I won’t even mention. The other has already begun and it involves hard work every day, as we said this summer, one cm at a time to become a better man and a better player.

“You already know where this path will take you. I am waiting for you.”

This type of injuries usually require a recovery period of at least six months, as well as few additional months for the player to regain his best physical shape.

Let’s hope that Chiesa can find the mental strength within him to overcome this difficult period and return to the pitch stronger than ever.