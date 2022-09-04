Bonucci hits a milestone with his appearance against Fiorentina

Leonardo Bonucci has become one of the world’s most recognisable defenders because of his performances at Juventus.

The Italian defender has been with the Bianconeri since he joined them first in 2010.

He had a short spell at AC Milan in the 2017/2018 campaign before returning and he has been in Turin since then.

He has now amassed more than 400 league games in his career and that puts him among a select group of players.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims his appearance in Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Fiorentina means he has now made 417 career appearances in Serie A.

That figure makes him the joint 50th highest appearances maker in the competition, alongside Alessandro Nesta and Sandro Mazzola.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is one of the finest defenders to have played in Serie A and the number of games he has played shows how reliable he has been for much of his career.

He remains the first choice at Juve, and because Max Allegri trusts experienced players, he is very likely to play many more matches as long as he is fit.

However, we need to start planning for life without him because his persistent fitness problems are a clear sign he is getting too old to play at this level.