Bonucci hopes Juventus can rediscover their pre-Ronaldo spirit

Since their divorce last summer, both Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo have been cautious when discussing the matter.

The Portuguese’s return to Manchester United has been painted as a comeback which he dreamed of for years.

However, this doesn’t entirely explain why the 36-year-old opted to leave Turin one year before the expiry of his astronomical contract, nor why the management decided to sanction the move only days before the end of the summer transfer market.

However, you can always rely on an outspoken person like Leonardo Bonucci to shed light on the situation with some remarks.

The Italian defender didn’t say a lot on the matter, but his words are enough to confirm that some of the players weren’t happy how the team lacked the spirit in the presence of CR7.

“Ronaldo made a choice that we respected. Last year the team played for him, now the group must rediscover that Juve spirit that was there before his arrival,” proclaimed the Euro 2020 winner in a interview with Prime Video via la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Last year, even though we won two trophies, we didn’t get the Scudetto, and that was above all due to our own demerits rather than the merits of those who later won. With Allegri this group must rediscover the taste of struggle”.

Bonucci also revealed that he could have ended up joining Zenit (Juve’s next opponents) ten years ago following the appointment of Antonio Conte in Turin.

“I could have gone to Zenit ten years ago. Conte told me that I was the last in the pecking order and that I can find another accommodation. Zenit entered into negotiations, but I listened to my pride and chose to stay at Juventus.”

The defender ended up playing two Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017, and revealed which one he’d choose to replay.

“I would replay the one in Cardiff (against Real Madrid). With Barcelona, we had nothing to lose and we were facing a team of Martians. With Real, after an excellent first half there was a decline and some tension. I hope to have the opportunity to play a third final in these last years of my career.

Finally, the center back took full responsibility for the famous stool incident against Porto in 2017.

“It was my fault. I tend to live the game with great passion and I didn’t want to be in the armchairs, so I stood up and then found a stool in the lounge. I’m glad that episode happened, because it has done nothing but cement my relationship with Allegri “.