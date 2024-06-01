Juventus struggled to keep pace with Inter Milan in the 2023/2024 season, even though they began the campaign as if they could truly be champions of Italy.

With no European football, the men in black and white found a way to ensure they started the season well despite having a squad that everyone knew was inferior to that of Inter Milan.

Juve even topped the league standings at some point in the campaign, but eventually, they missed out on a place in the top two.

Max Allegri’s side ended the season with a return to the Champions League and a win in the Italian Cup.

However, as they prepare for a new era under the incoming Thiago Motta, their former defender Leonardo Bonucci insists the team can compete with Inter Milan.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“When you play for Juventus, you can’t be satisfied with placing in the Champions League. Today’s squad can compete with those who finished ahead, even with Inter, who have made an incredible journey. The value is there, in times of difficulty, attention was not kept high.”

Juve FC Says

We have some really good players in the squad, and if we improve the group with the players that Thiago Motta can use well, then we will have a great chance of winning the title next term.