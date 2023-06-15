Bonucci insists Juventus targets are good enough for them

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has expressed his belief that Nicolo Zaniolo and Davide Frattesi are both capable of thriving at a top club.

In recent months, both players have been linked with a potential move to Juventus, and it is possible that the club could secure the services of at least one of them.

Davide Frattesi, who currently plays for Sassuolo, appears likely to depart the club during this transfer window. Several teams are reportedly interested in acquiring the talented midfielder, who has established himself as one of the standout players in his position within the league. A move to a larger club seems probable for him in the near future.

On the other hand, Nicolo Zaniolo, after a surprising departure from AS Roma during the January transfer window, has been rebuilding his career at Galatasaray. However, he is reportedly eager to make a return to Italy, indicating his desire to play for an Italian club once again.

While Bonucci’s comments highlight the potential of Zaniolo and Frattesi, it remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure their services and how their careers will unfold in the coming months.

Speaking about both players as they are linked with a move to Juve, Bonucci said via Calciomercato:

“This you should ask those who handle transfers. They are two great prospects for the future of Italy, and I hope they gain experience in these types of matches. They possess all the qualities to wear the jerseys of top teams.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo and Frattesi are two players we expect to do well if they move to Turin and we should be working to beat other clubs to add them to our squad.

However, they will cost us some good money, and it is unlikely we can sign both in this transfer window.