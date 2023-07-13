Bonucci intends to stay at Juventus, salary already lowered

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, the future of Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci remains up in the air.

The defender still has one final year left in his contract but his role at the club has vastly diminished due to the decline of his playing levels.

Yesterday, news reports claimed that the Bianconeri hierarchy have already informed the player of his reduced role on the pitch.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi, Bonucci is yet to receive an update from the club regarding his position at Juventus.

The Italy captain will join the pre-season preparations next Monday. So this could be the opportunity for new club director Cristiano Giuntoli to meet the player in person and have direct talks (as he did with other players).

As the source explains, this projected meeting could have a significant effect on the 36-year-old’s future.

But in the meantime, Bonucci still intends to stay at Juventus and earn back the trust of Max Allegri, even if the latter prefers to rely on other options nowadays.

Lastly, Guidi reveals that the veteran is no longer one of the highest earning players on the roster.

Although he collected 6.5 million euros as net wages last season, his contract already features a comprehensive pay cut for the 2023/24 campaign.

Therefore, Bonucci would earn 3.5 million if he were to fulfill his final contractual year at Juventus. This figure is deemed to be an average salary in the club’s current parameters.