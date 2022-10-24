Bonucci is on a revenge mission against Benfica

Leonardo Bonucci will be on a revenge mission when he takes to the field against Benfica tomorrow.

The defender was a part of the Juventus team that faced Benfica in the Europa League in the 2013/2014 season.

Juve visited them in the first leg of the semi-final and lost 2-1, they would eventually draw the reverse fixture 0-0 at the Allianz Stadium, and the Portuguese side progressed.

Juve is in the worst position this time because they have to beat the Portuguese side to have any chance of reaching the next round of the Champions League.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals Bonucci would enter the pitch keen to ensure he pays back Benfica for the hurt of that Europa League encounter.

Juve FC Says

Even if we had not lost to Benfica in 2014, this game is a must-win and every player in the Bianconeri squad must be prepared to give their all to achieve victory.

Benfica is one of the tough sides to face in Europe, but a full-strength Juve team can beat anyone.

This game is the type of fixture where players show their real character and we expect anyone selected to start to play the game of their lives because it is one of the most important of their career.