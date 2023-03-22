Bonucci is still struggling with his fitness as he trains alone for Italy

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is still struggling with his fitness despite being named in the latest Italy squad.

The defender is a key player for the Azzurri side and even though he has hardly played for Juve this term, Roberto Mancini named him in his squad.

His experience is important in the camp, but he might not step on the pitch in any of the games for his country.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the former AC Milan defender is still injured and trained alone and away from the rest of the squad today.

This is a clear sign he is not ready and might not even contribute to his country on the field before he returns.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has become injury-prone in this campaign and is one player we need to replace as soon as possible.

Because almost no one will take him on now, we probably should just prepare for his departure at the end of next season when his contract at the club expires.

However, we must make plans to sign a replacement for him now so that we can seal the deal as soon as the season ends.

But his influence on our dressing is still significant even if he does not play many games.