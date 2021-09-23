Bonucci: “Juventus is my second family”

On Wednesday evening, Juventus finally earned their first Serie A victory of the season. However, the Old Lady was made to work for it, as Spezia took a 2-1 lead in the second half.

Luckily for Max Allegri, Federico Chiesa found the equalizer, and Matthijs de Ligt sealed the win with a well-taken volley.

Leonardo Bonucci led the backline in the absence of Giorgio Chiellini, but he couldn’t prevent his side from conceding twice – with the second goal in particular being partially his fault.

Nonetheless, Leo remains one of the leaders of the squad – despite being relieved from his duties as vice captain – and once again he emphasized on the strong bond that he shares with the club.

“A victory of character has arrived, what we needed was to bring home the three points, one way or another. We had to work hard,” said the Italy international in his post-match interview with JTV via JuveNews.

“Maybe luck turned a bit there, because we conceded two goals on two counters, it is a moment where the energy turns a bit against us. But with that rescue from Locatelli, we overturned the result and we take the positives from the evening.

“The mentality must always be there, the desire to bring home the results and not to be crushed by the pressure. When you wear this shirt, you might find yourself at a disadvantage, but Juve’s strength has always been to believe in the win until the end. It is always our duty to bring out the best in one another.

“Potentially we have something incredible to exploit. At this moment we find it a bit difficult because the results didn’t arrive, but we all have to rest assured. Bonucci overtook club legend Franco Causio in the all-time appearance record, entering the Top 10 in the process, and he was clearly filled with pride and joy.