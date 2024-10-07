Juventus legend Leonardo Bonucci insisted Cristiano Ronaldo had always brought energy to the locker room during his stay at Continassa.

In the summer of 2018, the defender made a sensational return to Turin after spending a year at Milan. But his comeback was easily overshadowed by the Portuguese’s ground-shattering transfer from Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner spent three seasons at the Allianz Stadium, plying his trade under three different managers (Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo).

Bonucci reveals Juventus had signed Ronaldo to help them win his favorite competition, the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Italian feels that this collaboration was impeded by unforeseen circumstances.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juve was aimed at improving an already strong team,” said the 37-year-old during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

“The goal was to win the Champions League, but it wasn’t achieved. In the year CR7 arrived, strange dynamics ensued.

“Allegri was at the end of his cycle, then Covid, Sarri who was trying to get into the dynamics of managing the champions who were at his disposal…”

Even though Ronaldo had his most prolific season at Juventus with Sarri at the helm, Bonucci reveals that the superstar struggled to adapt to the tactics of the chain-smoking manager.

“CR7 has always been an element of energy in the locker room, but during Sarri’s stint, his way of playing led him to act more as an individual than a team player. He wanted to play freely, but Maurizio had set some limits.

“Sarri arrived at the wrong time. Many say he’s not a Juventus-style manager, but I don’t think so.

“When you have Ronaldo, Higuain, Dybala and Douglas Costa, how do you make them all play? You have to be a phenom at managing the squad.”