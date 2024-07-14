Leonardo Bonucci reveals that Cristiano Giuntoli agrees that Juventus failed to properly handle his exit last summer.

The 37-year-old is one of the most accomplished defenders of his generation, winning a host of trophies during his two stints with the Bianconeri, as well as the Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

Nevertheless, his time at Juventus ended on a catastrophic note, with the management pushing him out of the door.

When Bonucci refused to leave the club, he was stripped from the captain’s armband and frozen out of the squad. So at the end of the transfer session, he succumbed to the pressure, agreeing to rescind his contract and join Union Berlin.

This also prompted a legal battle which was later resolved through a settlement.

The retired defender has recently suggested that his exile at Continassa was part of a power play from someone at Juventus.

Nevertheless, Bonucci insists that it wasn’t Giuntoli’s call, as the latter had just arrived at the club.

On the contrary, Leo claims that the Juventus Football Director agreed that the manner of his exit was unjustified.

“I spoke with the director [Giuntoli] in the past months and he agreed with me that the matter could have been easily handled differently,” said the former Juventus captain in his interview with BSMT via JuventusNews24.

“On August 10, Juve played against the U23 [Juventus Next Gen] at the Allianz Stadium. It could have been an opportunity to greet the fans. We would all have been happy, the stadium was packed.

“But the director had just arrived and it would have been difficult for him to step on anyone’s toes.

“I paid for this changing of the guard that occurred at the club. Despite the negative moment, I like to think that it ended this way because my story is not finished yet.”

Bonucci had previously declared his intention to become a football manager and perhaps coach Juventus one day.