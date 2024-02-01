Leonardo Bonucci reportedly issued a threat of legal action against Juventus during the summer, contesting the manner in which the club compelled his departure.

The Bianconeri communicated to Bonucci that he was no longer integral to their plans and needed to find a new club. However, Bonucci expressed his desire to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite his limited playing time in the preceding season due to injury concerns, the defender anticipated fulfilling his contract at Juventus. Nevertheless, the club was resolute in its stance that Bonucci had to depart, citing his exclusion from their future plans. Consequently, he was transferred to Union Berlin.

In response to this decision, Bonucci retaliated against the club, threatening legal action for what he perceived as an unwarranted forceful exit from Turin.

This development proved surprising and marked a significant setback to Bonucci’s legacy at Juventus, compounded by a prior move to AC Milan for a season, which had already left a stain on his association with the club.

However, he has now dropped the idea of suing the club and put out a joint statement with Juve, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Mr. Leonardo Bonucci has renounced the arbitration appeal brought against Juventus FC, which has accepted the renouncement, with definitive overcoming of the dispute, which occurs without no financial consequences.

“Juventus and Leonardo Bonucci share with full satisfaction the closure of this matter, leaving the path and the winning relationship built over the years intact.”

Juve FC Says

This is a very good development, but Bonucci’s reputation at Juve is no longer a good one for even thinking about suing the club.