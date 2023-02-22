Bonucci makes it clear what Juventus’s Europa League mindset is

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci insists Juventus is in the Europa League to win it.

Having lost 15 league points, the surest way for Juve to play in the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League.

However, they did not start well after failing to beat Nantes at home in their first game and the reverse fixture in France tomorrow is a must-win.

Some fans might think the club is not serious about the competition, but Bonucci assures that they are in it to win.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In Nantes, we go to win, for a great performance, aware that it will be a tough game: the Europa League, once inside, is the goal of the season”.

Juve FC Says

We have to condition our minds that we need to win all our remaining games of the season from now on, regardless of the competition.

We are at significant risk of ending this season trophyless and not playing in Europe next season, which is not an ideal position to be in.

When the boys step on that pitch tomorrow, they must be certain that they are going all out for the win, no matter what happens.