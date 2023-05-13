Bonucci may have played his last game for Juventus this season

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is set to spend some weeks out after suffering an injury in Juventus’ last game against Sevilla.

The defender has struggled to stay fit in this campaign and now has to deal with a thigh injury that could keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Euro 2020 winner is set to be out for at least 20 days, and he will likely miss the rest of the league games.

He could be back in action if Juventus qualifies for the Europa League final, but he might not be in the right condition to play the game.

Bonucci remains a key player for the Black and Whites, but Juve has to work without him in the picture for the next few weeks.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been injury-prone for us for much of this season and, sadly, he will not be involved in our remaining campaign games.

The defender is one of the experienced members of the squad and his leadership skills would have been very useful to us.

However, now is not the time to worry about his absence. Instead, we should focus on getting the best from the players who are available to play.