Bonucci might prolong his playing career despite recent comments

“The end of an era”. This is how Leonardo Bonucci humbly described his eventual Juventus departure.

In a recent interview with the club’s social channels, the captain revealed his decision to bow out at the end of next season. This would coincide with the expiry of his contract.

But while many considered it to be an early retirement announcement, an emerging report interprets it otherwise.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Bonucci isn’t necessarily planning to hang his boots in 2024, but he was merely referring to the end of his stint at Juventus.

As the source explains, the 35-year-old will evaluate his physical condition at the end of next season while entertaining potential offers.

The aging defender could decide to follow in the footsteps of his friend and former teammate Giorgio Chiellini by embarking on an exotic adventure away from Europe.

The legendary Chiellini left Juventus last summer to join Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

But while Chiellini is destined to become a director thanks to his Masters degree in economics, Bonucci on the other hand will try his luck in coaching, as he revealed in previous statements.

The skipper has recently celebrated his 500th appearance for Juventus. He currently occupies the sixth spot on the club’s all-time list.