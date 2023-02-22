Bonucci names his greatest achievements and reveals coaching aspirations

Last Sunday, Leonardo Bonucci made his first competitive appearance since the turn of the year, albeit it only lasted for a minute.

The defender made his return from a long layoff in Juve’s victory over Spezia but will be hoping for a more prominent role in the upcoming fixtures.

In a recent interview with the official Juventus Twitch channel, the 35-year-old talked about the biggest achievements of his playing career.

Naturally, he named his Scudetto titles with the Bianconeri as his greatest accolades, along with the Euro 2020, when he played an instrumental role in Italy’s triumph.

The former Inter and Milan player also admits that he’s gunning for his 500th league appearance.

“I’m already thinking about my 500th appearance, which is one of my objectives,” said Bonucci as reported by il Corriere dello Sport.

“I must remain fit for the last three months of the season. Returning against Spezia, even if only for a minute, was important after so many months away from the field.

“My greatest goal was becoming an Italian champion with Juve and champion of Europe.

“I didn’t succeed with the club [in winning the Champions League], but I made it with the national team at the European Championship.”

Finally, the aging defender understands that he has reached the autumn of his playing career and is apparently considering a coaching career after hanging his boots.

“Every day I take the field to improve and I still have a year and a half. If I can’t win the Champions League with Juve, then maybe I’ll lift the trophy as a coach.”

The club captain returned to Juventus in 2018 following a brief spell at Milan. His current contract runs until 2024.