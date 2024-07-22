Former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci offered a straightforward take when asked about his former teammate Federico Chiesa.

The two men played side-by-side in Turin between 2020 and 2023. They were also international teammates and won the Euro 2020 together.

During their shared years at the club, Bonucci often played the role of a strict senator who tried to pass on the Juve’s ethics to his younger teammates, Chiesa included.

But even following his departure and subsequent retirement, the 38-year-old is still offering pieces of advice to his compatriot.

Bonucci feels that Chiesa didn’t just endure physical problems over the past few years but also issues related to his character.

Therefore, the retired defender urges the 26-year-old to take his game up a notch to become a top player, while also hoping that he stays put at Juventus.

“I don’t know if Chiesa will stay or leave. I think he needs to understand what he wants,” said the former Juventus captain in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“In recent years he has had physical and character difficulties. So now he needs to take an extra step to become a top player.

“I hope he stays at Juventus, but also that he understands this step of growth that he has to take.”

With his contract expiring next summer, most sources tip Chiesa to leave Juventus before the end of the summer.