Bonucci on Federed-Nadal rivalry: “A life lesson”

On Saturday, Roger Federer bid the sport of tennis farewell in an emotional retirement event at the O2 Arena in London.

The Swiss legend spent his career fighting his great nemesis Rafael Nadal on the tennis court. But in this final match, the two great rivals acted as partners in a doubles match against USA’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

The super duo lost what a closely contested match in Laver Cup, but the most significant part of the evening came afterwards.

While the event’s organizers were paying tribute to the retiring icon, neither he nor his Spanish foe could hold back the tears, sharing an emotional moment that will be remembered for generations to come.

For his part, Leonardo Bonucci paid his respects for both Federer and Nadal, believing that the duo’s relationship on and off the court should serve as a life lesson for us all.

“This photo is a lesson. Not just in sports, but rather a life lesson,” wrote the Juventus captain on his Instagram account while posting an image of the two tennis stars holding hands.

“We should watch it every day. Thank you, because even when you’re sitting on a bench, you continue to be examples to follow.

“Because friendship between rivals, respect for one another, those hands that you would never want to leave are a lesson for every generation.”