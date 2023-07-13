Bonucci ousted from Juventus squad: The captain shocked by the decision

After 12 seasons at the club – only interrupted by a solitary campaign at Milan – Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus are finally splitting.

In recent weeks, growing reports indicated towards an inevitable divorce. While the captain was determined to remain at the club and fight to earn back a place in Max Allegri’s formation, the management has other ideas.

On Thursday evening, several major Italian news sources are reporting the same story: Juventus have decided to oust Bonucci.

This includes famous Italian transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio and La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese.

The sources reveal how Bianconeri directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna paid the defender a visit while on vacation in Tuscany.

The club officials told the 36-year-old that he’s no longer a part of the technical project and must find himself a new accommodation.

The Euro 2020 was reportedly shocked upon learning the news. He will still report to training on Monday to kickstart his pre-season preparations.

However, Bonucci won’t join the Juventus squad in the upcoming United States summer tour. He will also train separately at Continassa.

Now it’s up to the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci to come up with a solution on the market.

In the meantime, Danilo will officially become the first captain at Juventus after sporting the armband for the majority of last season.