Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans

Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend.

The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League.

Bonucci is the club’s current captain, and he has been in the group for a long time.

He does not have the best of relationships with the Bianconeri ultras, but he insists he loves living in Turin and says they will do their best to beat Torino.

The defender said via Calciomercato:

“It is a sensation that I have often. The derby is always a particular game and even if for years the gap between the two teams has been honestly important, we will fight for three points of fundamental importance, for one and for the other team, for different reasons.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Torino is a must for this Juventus team and we expect nothing less when they take to the field for the game.

Bonucci has been in the game for a long time and he understands the expectation around the team now.

Eyes are on him as its captain and he must inspire his teammates to turn this situation around.