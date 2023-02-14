Bonucci ready to return for Juventus but could be set for a diminished role

Following a lengthy absence, Leonardo Bonucci appears to be fit again and raring to go. Despite being on the stands, the skipper looked absolutely fired up during Juve’s win over Fiorentina last weekend, even taunting the opposition following late VAR drama.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, the captain should be available for selection when Juventus host Nantes on Thursday after recovering from an inflammation suffered in December.

The Bianconeri will take on the Ligue 1 side in the first leg of the Europa League playoff round, before returning the visit next week.

However, Balice believes that Bonucci will remain on the bench, with Max Allegri probably maintaining his Brazilian defensive trio.

The journalist expects that this would be the plan going forward. As he explains, Danilo has already cemented himself as defensive leader, while Gleison Bremer performs better when deployed at the heart three-man backline, and the left-footed Alex Sandro completes the trident.

The writer believes that the 35-year-old will now become a luxury backup at Juventus from now on, but still expects him to fulfill his contract which expires in 2024.

Admittedly, Bonucci hasn’t always looked solid this season. But then again, Sandro hasn’t exactly been an upgrade, which leaves an opening for the captain.

Sadly for Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani, they appear to be out of contention for a regular starting berth.