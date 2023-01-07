Bonucci remembers Vialli and his fundamental role with Italy

In the last 24 hours or so, the football world reunited to honor the memory of Gianluca Vialli who tragically passed away on Friday aged 58.

The legendary striker enjoyed a storied playing between Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, but the last role he occupied was a team coordinator in the Italian national team. He had only recently vacated his post when his health took a turn to the worse in December.

But during his time with the Azzurri, Vialli witnessed incredible highs and lows alongside his longtime friend and former Sampdoria teammate Roberto Mancini.

For his part, Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci tells the fundamental role that the late icon had played with the national team, whether during the triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, or following the disastrous elimination from the World Cup qualifiers.

“Luca’s figure was fundamental in restarting and rebuilding a winning mentality,” said the defender in an interview with La Repubblica via JuventusNews24.

“He gave us something extra with his leadership and charisma. With authority and humility at the same time, when he made the speeches to the team, he always left you with a feeling that no one else could have given you.

“Every time we talked, I was enriched. We often found ourselves discussing all various aspects of life.

“We all knew he was battling the disease, but we never saw him trailing behind, not even by an inch. When we went down to breakfast, he was already on the field doing his run, fighting.

“When we failed to qualify for the World Cup, we had to go to Turkey to play a painful match. The next morning, after returning from Palermo, he approached me and said words to me that I will never forget.

“He told me: ‘Look, Leo, now we are alone in the face of reality and no one can cheer us up, we have to do it ourselves. Think about life: I lived through the pinnacle of success and now I have to battle this disease. But I won’t give up and so must the national team. It just depends on us. Now that Chiellini is leaving, you will become the example that everyone must follow. And I will be beside you, we will help everyone to rebuild, to bring Italy back to where it deserves to be.’

“The truth is that Vialli had too high a level of intelligence and values ​​to have only made a career as a footballer. He was almost the exception. He was also a funny person.”