Bonucci responds to Allegri’s claim Benfica is the toughest opponent in Juventus group

Leonardo Bonucci believes PSG is Juventus’ toughest opponent in their Champions League group this season and not Benfica, as Max Allegri had said earlier.

The Bianconeri begin their European campaign when they face the French champions tonight and fans expect a good performance from the team.

Allegri is a master of ensuring his players are not put under pressure and he said earlier that the game against the Parisians was not important.

He insisted that beating Benfica at home is more important than whatever result they get from their trip to Paris.

However, Bonucci has now clarified his gaffer’s comments and admits PSG is their main rival.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I smile because we all know the coach, he said that to ease the pressure. The most important game is tomorrow, but we’ll have to face Benfica for the qualification. It’s so good to play against these champions.”

Juve FC Says

Beating PSG over two legs would be a plus, but if we can win our other four fixtures against Benfica and Maccabi Haifa, we will qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

We cannot underestimate anyone because they have all worked hard to reach this stage of the contest.