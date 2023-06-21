Bonucci
Bonucci responds to rumours linking him with a move to Marseille

June 21, 2023 - 10:00 am

Reports have linked Leonardo Bonucci with a move away from Juventus in this transfer window, with the defender struggling to stay fit enough to contribute to the club’s performance.

Bonucci remains Juve’s captain and is contracted to the club until 2024, but there has been speculation that Juve could allow him to leave in this transfer window.

The report claims the Bianconeri are more than happy for the defender to find a new home and Olympique Marseille is tipped to land the Italian veteran.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals he has sent a message to the Bianconeri on social media pledging his loyalty to the shirt. Bonucci is not thinking about leaving Juve soon, even if the club does not extend his contract beyond next season.

Bonucci has had a good career with us and we will always see him as one man who contributed to our success in the 2010s.

However, the defender has struggled with his fitness recently, and it might be time for us to offload him.

But if he wants to stay, then we must release him at the end of his contract when the next campaign finishes.

1 Comment

    Reply Uncle Petter June 21, 2023 at 11:57 am

    Please just retire man.

