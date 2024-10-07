Former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci believes his successor Danilo is greatly suffering due to his current status at the club.

The Brazilian has been struggling for playing time, only making a single appearance in nine competitive matches across all competitions.

Although he remains the club’s first captain, the 33-year-old finds himself at the very bottom of the pecking order at Thiago Motta’s court.

For his part, Bonucci was in a somewhat similar position just over a year ago when he was pushed out of the club.

The Italian was stripped of the captaincy and omitted from the squad, which eventually prompted a move to Union Berlin.

Therefore, the Euro 2020 hero feels for Danilo, and reveals what the latter told him regarding his favorite position.

“Knowing him well, Danilo is certainly suffering on the inside but he has a golden heart,” said the retired defender during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

In the locker room, he always has the right words. He’s never created problems, then obviously, when you don’t play for many games, it bothers you.

“Can he play as a full-back? Not for the whole game. He was talking to me and he said ‘Leo, I’d like to play in a three-man defense or as a central defender in a back-four. I like to play that role, seeing more of the ball and not having to push forward too much.’

“But he’s a great player and he can adapt to all sorts of roles.”

Bonucci also expects Juventus to struggle without Gleison Bremer who could miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

“Juve have been missing a defender who changes the department, without taking anything away from the others like Gatti and Kalulu who are having a great campaign.

“But Bremer, in these situations helps you a lot, he solves many problems.

“Kalulu will become a centre-back, I think so, Motta’s idea I think is to move forward with him and Gatti.

“In January, if there is an opportunity, Juve is obliged to take it into consideration. Maybe Thiago will bring out another wild card in these three months.”