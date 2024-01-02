Leonardo Bonucci has opened up about a time when he could have left Juventus for 100 million euros.

The defender departed the Allianz Stadium at the end of last season after spending several years as one of their key players.

The Bianconeri did not enjoy watching him spend most of the last season injured and severed ties with him before the current term began.

He reluctantly moved to Union Berlin and has been linked with a return to Serie A in the last few weeks.

During his time at Juve, Bonucci formed one of the best defensive partnerships in the world alongside Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini.

The defender had initially intended to retire at Juve, rejecting numerous opportunities to leave the club before ultimately being forced out.

Unhappy with the circumstances of his departure, he threatened to sue the Bianconeri. However, the Euro 2020 winner has now revealed that he turned down a significant move to England.

Bonucci said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In 2016, I was close to Manchester City, who offered almost 100 million euros to Juventus. But, together with the club, I decided to stay. Then there were some talks also in 2017, after Juve put me up for sale… In the end, things had to go like this. Being coached by Guardiola would have been great because it would have improved me, but I can’t complain, in fact in my career I have won many trophies. always let my heart guide me, which is why I stayed at Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci was one of our best players and we had a great time having him on our books.

His loyalty was also appreciated, but he could have left without causing trouble in the summer.