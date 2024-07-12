Leonardo Bonucci has opened up about his departure from Juventus and revealed that he was a victim of a power play by Max Allegri.

Bonucci was forced out of Juventus in the summer of 2023, even though he still had a year left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The defender wanted to finish his career at the club and was not expecting a contract extension from the Bianconeri.

However, Juve was still not keen on keeping him, and Allegri did not include him in his plans for the season.

One of the first tasks Cristiano Giuntoli had to undertake when he became Juventus’s sporting director was to tell Bonucci that he was no longer needed at the club.

The defender was livid and initially wanted to sue Juve before dropping the idea, but he has now opened up about how Allegri blanked him.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“My farewell to Juventus was wrong, a power play by an individual. There was mobbing. Giuntoli, who had just arrived and couldn’t do anything about it, told me that I was no longer part of their plans and that I was out of the squad. There was never a conversation with Allegri, as if I were a stranger to him. I never received a call from him, nothing. I hadn’t done anything wrong, I don’t see why I should have gone to him”.

Bonucci’s spell at Juve ended badly, but he needs to move on and stop talking about it continuously.