Bonucci: ‘Ronaldo will be back to his best’

Leonardo Bonucci believes the important thing was to qualify for the final after Juve’s 0-0 draw against Milan in the Coppa Italia and insists supporters will see ‘a great Juve and a great Ronaldo going forward.’

Milan were down to 10-men early on in the game but the Bianconeri failed to capitalise on the advantage, something Bonucci isn’t too concerned about.

“The important thing was to qualify so we could play in Rome for our first objective of the season,” Bonucci told Rai Sport.

“It was strange and difficult at the start, an empty stadium after 90 days. We got a bit stretched and Milan did very well with 10 men against 11.

“It was a draw, but we must look at the glass half-full, as our objective was to reach the Final on Wednesday.”

Ronaldo made a rare miss from the penalty spot, hitting the post after Juve were awarded a handball.

“Even the greatest can make mistakes, Milan could’ve scored at any moment, so we still had to be alert. I think we’ll see a great Juve and a great Ronaldo going forward.

“We’ve shaken off a dark moment for the whole world and hope being back will give a bit of hope and joy to the fans at home. We want to dedicate something more to them on Wednesday.”