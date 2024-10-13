Leonardo Bonucci has addressed Juventus’ loss of Gleison Bremer, who is expected to spend several months on the sidelines due to injury.

Bremer was one of the first names on the team sheet under Thiago Motta and played every minute until his injury.

His outstanding performances made it impossible for Motta to risk resting him, ultimately leading to his injury. Now, the Bianconeri must find cover for him in the coming month.

Everyone knows that losing Bremer could be the difference between success and failure, and Bonucci insists that he has had to hold up the defence on his own.

The former defender said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Bremer is a major loss for Juve. Without taking anything away from the others, the Brazilian has shown that he can hold up the Bianconeri defense on his own. He has impressive physical strength. As Mister Thiago Motta said, whoever plays in his place will have to give 110% for him too.”

Juve FC Says

Even his fellow club defenders know that Bremer is the best in the business at Allianz Stadium.

Bremer has simply been fantastic for us, and whatever we achieve this season, we could have done more if he had stayed fit.

But for now, those who are available to play need all our support to boost their confidence and get the job done.