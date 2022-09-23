Bonucci says he is not thinking about Juventus struggles while he is with Italy

Leonardo Bonucci is under pressure at Juventus and he would be one player happy to spend these two weeks with the national team.

The Euro 2020 winner captains Juve and the Italian national team, but the Bianconeri are doing badly, which has made the club’s ultras turn on him.

For the next few days, he would be focused on helping the Italian national team win some matches in the UEFA Nations League.

The defender recently spoke to the press, and he was asked if he is affected by the disappointing season Juve is having.

But he insists he is not thinking about the club, for now, instead, he is focused on being useful to the national team.

The defender said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I always come to the Nazionale with my head free from other concerns, with an exceptional group of players and staff.

“Dark moments will always come in the career of a player and the life of any person, you just have to face them with head held high and a sense of clarity.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is one of our key players, but that doesn’t mean he should continuously be bothered by the problems at the club.

What our players need now is to get over the disappointment happening in Turin and focus on helping their national team.

This could help them return refreshed to win games for the club again.