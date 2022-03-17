Bonucci says he understands how the fans feel as he watched from the stands

For a football fan, there’s nothing worse than watching his team totally collapsing in front of his eyes.

Well, that’s exactly what the Juventus supporters endured in the last 12 minutes of yesterday’s forgettable affair.

The Bianconeri had the upper hand for the majority of their second leg tie against Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16. However, a spot kick at the 78th minute prompted a complete disaster for the Italians.

While we were helplessly watching our beloved team succumb to another European heartbreak, this time we were joined by Leonardo Bonucci.

Throughout his two Juventus stints, the defender had always been one of the main pillars of the team, almost never missing a match.

But this season, he’s been dealing with recurring injury problems which reduced him to a mere spectator last night.

Therefore, the defender explains how this experience allowed him to better understand the fans’ sentiments.

“Experiencing this kind of matches from the outside, for the first time in my career, and not being able to be on the pitch makes me understand what our fans feel in these evenings and apologizing to everyone is the only thing to do at the moment,” said the veteran via a post on his Instagram account.

“However, we should come together to transform this disappointment and this frustration into anger to face the rest of the games and achieve our remaining goals. #FinoAllaFine”