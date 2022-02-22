Bonucci says presence of teammate will help Juventus against Villarreal

Leonardo Bonucci has discussed Juventus’ match against Villarreal, and he expects them to have a good chance at winning with Dusan Vlahovic in their attack.

Villarreal has a seasoned manager in Unai Emery, and they won last season’s Europa League.

Juve would be a very tough opponent for them to conquer, but the Bianconeri will play under more pressure.

Max Allegri’s men have exited the competition at this stage in the last two seasons.

Lyon and FC Porto were their conquerors. Those exits were embarrassing and bowing out against Villarreal after spending some good money in January will not please their fans either.

Bonucci admits Villarreal would be tough opponents, but he believes Vlahovic can cause the Spaniards trouble.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“They will be two very complicated matches. Villarreal is a team that knows how to play, that has experience. But with Dusan we have a point of reference in the area to entrust the ball to when the opposing team closes.”

Juve FC Says

We signed Vlahovic to score goals in important games like this and the Serbian will be desperate to start his European adventure on a high.

Villarreal was in good form in the group stages and they will be very keen to cause an upset in this fixture.

They would have studied our weak points and would want to capitalise on them when the game kicks off.