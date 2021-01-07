Bonucci says they knew they had to deliver after other teams had dropped points

Leonardo Bonucci has hailed the spirit of Juventus after they earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over Milan yesterday.

That win ended Milan’s unbeaten start to the season that has kept them at the top of the league table for much of this season.

It also helped Juve to cut the points gap between them and the top of the league table.

They are still seven points behind Milan, but they have a game in hand on Stefano Pioli’s men.

Juve won with two goals from Federico Chiesa and one from Weston McKennie off the bench, and Bonucci claimed that they knew they had to deliver.

Before that match, title challengers, Inter Milan and Napoli had lost their league games, and it offered Juve the chance to close the gap between them and the top with a win.

Bonucci admits that after learning of the earlier results, they knew that they had to get the job done and praised his team for controlling the game.

“We came here aware it was a very, very important game, especially after this afternoon’s results,” the captain told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We did well to control the game from start to finish. We created a great deal and only conceded after our mistakes. We knew Milan could hurt us with their counter-attacks, but we were solid and worked as a team. This is the spirit we need going forward.”