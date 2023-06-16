Bonucci sees the positive side of Italy’s performance against Spain

Spain defeated Italy in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League yesterday, thanks to a late Joselu strike. It is yet another setback for the Azzurri on the international stage.

Since winning the Euro 2020, Italy has not been in fine form and has consistently suffered heartbreak whenever they play.

Roberto Mancini is rebuilding the national team and was eager to taste success in the Nations League this year.

However, Spain will play in the final while the Italians nurse another disappointment.

Games between both countries are always close and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci refuses to believe they did not do well.

He says via Football Italia:

“Spain is a good team, but aside from that great Gigio (Donnarumma) save, they didn’t create much. We had a goal ruled offside by a matter of centimetres.

“We wanted to go and play the Final, but I am not so negative in my reading of the game. There are moments when playing against Spain that you have to suffer, that you cannot focus on beautiful football, and they made the most of it.”

Juve FC Says

It is very tough to watch Italy struggle on the international stage and our players for the Azzurri are having a tough time as they struggle at the club and country level.

We wish them success when they next meet to wear the shirt of the country and it would be great to see Italy win trophies again.