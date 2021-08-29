Bonucci celebration
Bonucci sends a message to Juventus’ fans after loss to Empoli

August 29, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Leonardo Bonucci has sent a message to Juventus’ fans after their shock 1-0 loss to Empoli.

That defeat means the Bianconeri are without a win in this campaign after two matches.

They haven’t faced any serious title rivals yet, but they have taken just a point from matches against Udinese and their latest opponents.

Their last game came a day after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo who has returned to Manchester United.

He has left with most of their goals, but Juve is a big club and has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad at the moment.

They have to get points across the board soon and they know they cannot suffer a repeat of last season when they waited until the last day of the season before they secured a top-four spot.

Bonucci isn’t happy at how the game against Empoli played out or how they have started the season and took to his Twitter account to admit to Juve fans that the performance wasn’t one that should come from the team before assuring them they will work hard to get better.

“Juve are not the ones from yesterday,” Bonucci wrote on Twitter. “Now it’s time to work and get results.”

2 Comments

    Reply Justin August 29, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    No

    Bonucci is a true hero. Juve would get it right

    Reply chpo August 29, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    It’s worse than it looks for now. First game was purely Szczesny’s fault.
    This Empoli game was bad, but the goal was conceded through sheer luck and I think that foul on Dybala should have been a penalty in 31st minute. Could have been as well 4 points by now.

    No doubt, chemistry has to improve a lot otherwise goal of the season will be 4th position again.

    • Leave a Reply

