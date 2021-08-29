Bonucci sends a message to Juventus’ fans after loss to Empoli

Leonardo Bonucci has sent a message to Juventus’ fans after their shock 1-0 loss to Empoli.

That defeat means the Bianconeri are without a win in this campaign after two matches.

They haven’t faced any serious title rivals yet, but they have taken just a point from matches against Udinese and their latest opponents.

Their last game came a day after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo who has returned to Manchester United.

He has left with most of their goals, but Juve is a big club and has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad at the moment.

They have to get points across the board soon and they know they cannot suffer a repeat of last season when they waited until the last day of the season before they secured a top-four spot.

Bonucci isn’t happy at how the game against Empoli played out or how they have started the season and took to his Twitter account to admit to Juve fans that the performance wasn’t one that should come from the team before assuring them they will work hard to get better.

“Juve are not the ones from yesterday,” Bonucci wrote on Twitter. “Now it’s time to work and get results.”