After his attempts to secure a move to Lazio in order to continue his presence in Italian football, Leonardo Bonucci’s trajectory is now leading him away from his home country, as he is nearing a transfer to Union Berlin.

Union Berlin has maintained a keen interest in adding Bonucci to their squad since the commencement of the transfer window. This interest was sparked when Juventus deemed the Azzurri star surplus to their requirements and urged him to seek opportunities elsewhere.

While Bonucci initially sought to remain within the realm of Italian football, he offered his services to various top clubs in the country. Regrettably, none of these clubs expressed enthusiasm in including him within their ranks, prompting his definitive decision to part ways with the Allianz Stadium.

During this period, Juventus had been patiently waiting for a potential suitor to express interest in Bonucci, while Union Berlin kept their offer on the table for whenever the player decided to embrace it.

Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Bonucci has reached a resolution to accept the offer from Union Berlin. As a result, he is on the brink of sealing a permanent transfer to the German side, marking a significant shift in his footballing journey away from Italian football.

Juve FC Says

Offloading Bonucci finally is such a relief after the defender caused us so much trouble.

He should enjoy his time in Germany and Union will play in the Champions League this season, so he has nothing to worry about.

We do not need a transfer fee to let him leave, and the club should be happy that he has a suitor now.