Bonucci set to complete European milestone against Zenit

On Wednesday night, Juventus will play their third European fixture of the season when they meet Zenit St. Petersburg on Russian soil.

The Bianconeri have already won their first two Champions League matches of the campaign at the expense of Malmo and Chelsea.

This clash will mark a special occasion for Leonardo Bonucci. According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the defender will be playing his 100th European match for the Old Lady.

The 34-year-old first arrived to Turin as a young up-and-coming center back in 2010, and his first European match with Juventus was in fact against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League preliminaries.

Almost eleven years later, Bonucci will be expected to lead his side while wearing the armband against Sergei Semak’s men.

Yesterday, Max Allegri confirmed three starting players for tonight’s clash – Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and the center back duo of Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt.

Therefore, club captain Giorgio Chiellini will be handed a rest following his colossal performance at the weekend against Roma. On the other hand, the newly-appointed vice captain Paulo Dybala remained in Turin as he’s still recovering from an injury he sustained last month.

Thus, Bonucci should be fittingly sporting the armband as he completes yet another milestone with the black and white club.

The former Bari man shockingly left the club in 2017 to join Milan, only to complete a sensational return to Juventus a year later.