Throughout his Juventus career, Leonardo Bonucci wore the captain’s armband on many occasions. However, the defender was always acting as a stand-in skipper in the absence the high commander.

But with Giorgio Chiellini gone, Leo has officially inherited the captaincy. This Monday, the veteran will lead his teammates for the very first time in an official match as the main Bianconeri captain when his team hosts Sassuolo on the opening matchday of the Serie A campaign.

Moreover, this encounter will mark another impressive feat for 35-year-old, as he will overcome a true Juventus legend in terms of appearances.

According to ilBianconero, Bonucci will surpass Dino Zoff’s number of appearances for the club. The two currently share the 7th spot with 476 matches for the Old Lady.

The 1982 World Cup winner is largely considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the sport. He represented Juventus between 1972 and 1983.

While this will mark a historic achievement for the new captain, the next one won’t too far away, as Roberto Bettega holds the 6th spot on the list with 482 appearances.

Bonucci initially joined Juventus in 2010 following an impressive Serie A campaign at Bari. He went on to cement himself as one third of the famous BBC defense (alongside Chiellini and Barzagli).

Despite leaving the club on bad terms in 2017, he returned to Juventus following a lone campaign at Milan.