Bonucci set to return to the Juventus lineup for Dybala’s reunion

Leonardo Bonucci travelled with the Juventus squad for their match against Sampdoria yesterday, but the defender didn’t play.

He was nursing an injury and Max Allegri didn’t think the game was worth risking him.

That was only Juve’s second match of the season, and there are more games to come.

Bonucci is now the most senior member of the team and his influence on and off the pitch cannot be overstated.

The Euro 2020 winner is set to return to the pitch when Juve faces AS Roma at the weekend, according to Tutto Sport.

The report claims the defender will be available to play the game from the start because he should be fully fit when Jose Mourinho’s men come to town.

That game will see Paulo Dybala return to the Allianz Stadium and Bonucci will put their friendship aside to ensure Juve keeps a clean sheet.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is incredibly important to us at the moment as the most experienced defender in the group.

He has been at the club for years and understands what it means to play and defend the shirt.

His presence in the starting XI could drive the team to new levels and make us even harder to play against. He will want to show that against Roma.