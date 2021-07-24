Bonucci still enjoying Euro 2020 triumph (Image)

Whilst some observers considered Leonardo Bonucci to be a finished player prior to Euro 2020, the defender bounced back on the big stage, playing a major part in Italy’s triumphant campaign.

The 34-year-old was ever-present in Roberto Mancini’s lineup throughout the tournament, leading the backline at times during the absence of his friend and teammate – Giorgio Chiellini.

Leo scored the equalizer in the final against England, which set up penalty shootouts at Wembley, and he successfully converted his spot kick.

The Juventus vice-captain finally earned the love of his nation for his heroics this summer, but his banter also marked him as a hated figure on English shores.

Nonetheless, the center back isn’t planning on stopping the gloating anytime soon, at least as his posts on social media suggest.

“I’ll get over it sooner or later, if I do get over it… but today is not that day!” wrote Bonucci on Instagram as translated by Football Italia.

Luca Toni – who won the World Cup in 2006 – replied to Bonucci’s message, telling him that he’ll never completely get over it, based on his own experience.

Therefore, whether we like it or not, we’re set to see more gloating from the Bianconeri star, at least until he returns from his summer vacation, and hopefully shifts his focus on training once again.