Despite signing for Union Berlin at the end of the summer transfer session, Leonardo Bonucci still has some unfinished business with Juventus.

The 36-year-old spent his summer as an exile in Turin after being bluntly told that he was no longer part of the technical project.

The defender was stripped of the captaincy, left out of the squad, and wasn’t allowed to train with his teammates.

So according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bonucci has decided to proceed with the legal action taken against Juventus.

The Euro 2020 hero considers the treatment he received during the summer as anomalous.

As the source explains, the defender didn’t have access to the gym, pool and other club facilities at Continassa. He also had to train in the evening, unassisted, since he wasn’t allowed to join the team’s training sessions in the morning.

Therefore, Bonucci argues that this treatment caused him physical and moral damage, hindering his preparations for the new season.

But as the source explains, Leo considers it a matter of principle that he must defend.

Hence, any compensation he might earn at the end of the trial will be donated to charity, including Neuroland, an association that supports the families of children hospitalized in the pediatric neurosurgery department of the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin.