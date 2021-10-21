Bonucci
Club News

Bonucci targets 150 Champions League appearances after making his 100th

October 21, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Leonardo Bonucci made his 100th Champions League appearance last night when Juventus beat Zenit Saint Petersburg in the competition.

The Euro 2020 winner has become a mainstay in the current Juve team, and his performance in the game last night helped the Bianconeri keep a clean sheet and earn all the points.

The former Bari defender has been one of the most consistent Italian players in the last decade.

He has spent much of his playing career at Juventus and has made over 300 appearances for them.

However, it is in the Champions League where he has appeared for a distinctive number of times with 100 outings.

The defender achieved that against Zenit and when asked after the game, he said he was targeting 50 more before retiring.

When asked how many more we can expect from him, he said, as quoted by Calciomercatoweb: “150 we can do it” and laughed.

The defender also spoke about the Bianconeri performances and says they are displaying the Juventus spirit again.

He said: “The most important thing are the team objectives: we have shown that with the application and the humility the results arrive and the 1-0 is no coincidence. We start to see the Juve spirit again. “

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Poor finances will deny Juventus the chance to sign Vlahovic

October 21, 2021
scudetto

“Juve is back,” Report says Juventus is back to the form that helped them win 9 Scudettos

October 21, 2021
super cup

December 22nd and January 5th are the competing dates for the Italian Super Cup match

October 21, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.