Union Berlin is actively pursuing the signing of Leonardo Bonucci during this ongoing transfer window, prompted by Juventus’ decision to deem the defender surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium.

As part of their strategy to add experienced players to their squad, Union Berlin has identified Bonucci as a valuable addition who can contribute to their objectives.

Juventus has been working to offload Bonucci and had shown optimism as he engaged in talks with Union Berlin over the past few days. Nonetheless, the progress of these negotiations has not been as smooth as initially anticipated.

A report from Football Italia suggests that discussions between Bonucci and the German club have hit a slowdown in recent days. This development is concerning considering the limited time left before the transfer window closes in less than a week. Juventus is under pressure to finalise the transfer promptly.

However, Union Berlin remains determined in their pursuit of Leonardo Bonucci and intends to persist in their efforts to secure his signature in the upcoming weeks. They view him as a pivotal target for their team and are motivated to bring him into their fold.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has to find a way to accept his fate and make this transfer happen so we can move on from each other.

We can understand his attachment to the shirt and appreciate our good times together.

But now is the time to end the relationship; he should not make it nastier than it is now.