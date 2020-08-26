Bonucci turns down Manchester City

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci turned down another offer from Manchester City in favour of remaining in Turin.

The 33-year-old defender spent seven years in Turin, before making a short-lived move to Milan, returning to Juventus shortly after.

Bonucci admitted that he had been approached previously by Manchester City and turned down the offer in favour of staying with the Old Lady.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the veteran centre-back was the subject of another approach from Guardiola’s City, however Bonucci turned down the offer to the point that the Premier League club never got as far as making an official bid to Juve.

Di Marzio suggests that Bonucci is adamant that he wants to finish his playing career in Turin and retire at Juventus.

The Viterbo native has made 407 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 26 goals in 8 seasons while also standing in as club captain for the 2019/20 season, following Giorgio Chiellini’s injury.