Bonucci wants Juventus’s ‘aggression and desire’ on show against Barcelona

Juventus are making the trip to the Nou Camp to take on Barcelona this evening, knowing that a convincing win will only be enough to assure themselves top of their Champions League group.

Leo Bonucci is set to retain the captain’s armband with Giorgio Chiellini confirmed as missing out on the 23-man squad for the matchup, and he has called on his side to show the same ‘desire’ they expressed during the comeback win over Torino on Saturday.

His side were losing for over an hour of the match before the team mustered something special from deep down to claw back all three points, but the team has showed mixed form throughout the season, and there is no guarantee which Juve will turn up this evening.

Bonucci has called for his side to bring back the same energy as the weekend’s crucial fightback.

“We must have the same attitude as in the second half of the derby: aggression and desire to win,” Bonucci said in the pre-match press conference (as translated by Juve’s official website).

“It could be the beginning of a new path. The Champions League is a competition of the biggest clubs. It will be a tough game, but we know that with our qualities and our values we can hurt Barcelona. The first leg was a question of centimetres.

“Tomorrow evening there are all the ingredients for a great match. A positive result would greatly help the team’s growth. Two of the best players in the history of football will meet. It’s very nice to be part of it. How do we stop Messi? With great teamwork. We want to enhance the qualities of our alien, Cristiano.

“Against Torino, in the second half, the same things that made the difference at Juventus over the years were seen.”

Can Juventus flick the switch back on to bring that same energy from the weekend? How important is clinching top spot in the group this term?

Patrick