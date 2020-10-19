Bonucci will lose his first-team place if he continues to struggle

Leonardo Bonucci had another day to forget at the weekend when he conceded the penalty that Crotone scored in their 1-1 draw with Juventus.

His performance in that game continues his poor run of form and Calciomercato’s Stefano Discreti reckons that he will lose his place in the team if this carries on.

The defender has been one of the best in Italy for several years and that explains why Juve brought him back after he joined AC Milan following a falling out with Max Allegri.

However, as he ages, he is becoming more of a liability to the club.

The report claims that as Merih Demiral continues to develop well, he will soon take the place of Bonucci in the team.

The Italian also has the Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt to contend with for a starting spot and these two defenders might soon replace him in the team.

Having been a loyal servant for several years, Juve will want to keep Bonucci in the team, but they cannot risk their standing as Italy’s top team and if he doesn’t improve soon, he will almost certainly be benched.