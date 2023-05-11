Bonucci will reach a new appearance landmark if he plays against Sevilla

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is closing in on a landmark appearance for the club ahead of their match against Sevilla today.

The Euro 2020 winner has struggled to play as often as he would like because of injury and the club is already thinking about replacing him in their squad.

The Black and Whites will face Sevilla in the semi-final first leg of the Europa League today and Gleison Bremer will not be available.

This means they must replace the Brazilian and one of the best men for the job is Bonucci, as the defender seems fit enough.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals if he plays, it would be his 500th career appearance for the club, as he is currently at 499 appearances.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been an important player for us for the time he has been on our books and we expect the defender to deliver a top performance for us if he starts against Sevilla.

However, his fitness woes this season suggests we should prepare for life without him in the picture.

We have to find a replacement on the market if no player in the current group can step up and replace him.

For now, the most important thing is to eliminate Sevilla and reach the final of the Europa League.