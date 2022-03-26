Alessandro Lucci
Bonucci’s agent to be interviewed in reagrds to Juventus fraud case

March 26, 2022 - 10:00 am

Investigators could interview Alessandro Lucci in the ongoing fraud case involving Juventus, according to a report.

The Bianconeri are being investigated for suspected accounting fraud because authorities believe some players didn’t give up their salaries during the covid pandemic.

Instead, the club struck private agreements with them, and they eventually got their monies back, which wasn’t in the Bianconeri’s reported accounts.

Paulo Dybala is the club’s first player to be interviewed by the investigators, and more are expected to be questioned.

But a report via Football Italia claims Lucci, who represents Leonardo Bonucci, Dejan Kulusevski and Juan Cuadrado, will also answer questions after authorities raided his office recently.

The report maintains that he is not being investigated, but they will question him as a part of the wider investigation because of information.

Juve FC Says

The prosecutor of this case seems confident they have a strong one on their hands, and they are working hard to nail Juventus.

But the club has maintained it has done nothing wrong, and its reported numbers from the pandemic times are accurate.

We have struggled financially since the pandemic and one wonders if the authorities expected us to do worse than we are currently doing.

