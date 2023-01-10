Bonucci’s fitness keeping out of favour defender at Juventus

Daniele Rugani has enjoyed a run of games at Juventus in recent weeks, which means he is unlikely to leave the Bianconeri in this transfer window.

The Azzurri defender had struggled for relevance in the last few campaigns and even flopped on loan at Rennes and Cagliari, a clear sign he is not good enough for Juve.

However, he remained in Turin and gets chances occasionally from Max Allegri, especially when the Juve players above him on the pecking order are unavailable.

This has been the case in recent weeks and now Rugani seems set to stay in Turin for the rest of this season despite interest from Serie A clubs to take him on loan.

A report on Calciomercato says Juventus cannot consider an offer for him because of the delicate fitness of Leonardo Bonucci.

Bonucci has been plagued by injuries this term and has hardly played many games for the club and that is why Rugani has received many minutes.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has not been good enough in the last few seasons, which is one reason he has not played that often.

Juve must replace him in the summer and not allow a mediocre player to take up space in the squad for another campaign.