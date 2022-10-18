Bonucci’s future depends on Juventus finishing position this season

Leonardo Bonucci has been at Juventus for a very long time and the defender remains a key player for the Bianconeri.

He currently captains their team and he is tasked with leading the players on the pitch in their quest for a return to glory.

The last two terms have been tough for the Bianconeri and this campaign might be worse than the last one.

They finished that season trophyless and they have been so bad this term that a top-four finish might elude them.

Not earning a return to the Champions League would be a new low for the Bianconeri and it could seal the fate of Bonucci as their player.

Calciomercato reveals Juve has contemplated offloading him in the January transfer window.

However, they have decided to wait until the end of the season to make that decision.

If they fail to seal a return to the UCL, they will offload him to save his 7m euros per year salary.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been one of our finest players in the last few seasons, which is why he has been chosen as the new captain.

But his performance level has dropped, which could be because of his age.

With that in mind, offloading him in the summer would not be bad, as long as we sign a replacement.